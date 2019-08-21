• The descendants of Mary and Alfred Long held the Long family reunion on Aug. 3 starting with a family gathering at Moreland Park and ended at Immaculate Catholic Church. At the park, the location of the first Long Family Reunion held in 1965, family members played games, including Auntie Shirley" Bid Whist tournament, tie-dyed T-shirts, and ate. Trixie the Clown also entertained the children.
The Long Family Reunion continued with denim, dinner, and dance at the church. Awards were given to the eldest male and female who attended, the person who came the furthest, and the youngest Long family member. Family members who served in the military were recognized for their dedication to our country. Family achievements such as college scholarships, college graduates, marriages and new births were also shared among the family as well. Prizes were given to family members who correctly answered the various history questions of the Long Family Reunion. After taking a Long family photo, the evening ended with line dancing. Family members over 60 years old were given the centerpieces with two red roses.
Out-of-the-area family members visited from North Carolina, Africa, Florida, Ohio, Georgia and Germany.
