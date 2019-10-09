Members of the DCHS Class of 1949, Virginia Litsey, back row, from left, Mae Anna Clark Banks, Louise Pendleton Spencer, Betty Igleheart Cecil, D. Ann Gordon Wilhoyte, Lillie Bugg Gordon, Eliz Poole Clark, Jean Newcomb Stephens, Jeanette Lively Hester; front row, Kenny Saalwechter and Walter Berry attended their 70th high school reunion on Sept. 14. The past 11 years the group has had a reunion every year.