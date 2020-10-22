Jared Revlett was named a 2020-21 class member of the National School Public Relations Association’s 35 Under 35 program. According to the website, the program recognizes young professional members who are making a difference for their school districts or education-related employers.
“He was the only honoree from the state of Kentucky and is the third from the state to receive this honor,” Owensboro Public Schools Superintendent Matthew Constant wrote in a press release.
“His communication strategies throughout the past few years, but especially during the COVID pandemic, have been used not only across our state and nation by other school districts, but also by local health departments and state departments of education,” he wrote.
