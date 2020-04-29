The RiverPark Center, along with other arts agencies across Kentucky, has canceled its upcoming Broadway show, “American in Paris,” that was originally slated for Thursday.
The Center, however, has been able to reschedule many of its other concerts and engagements, such as the Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular that is now scheduled for Sept. 11, and, said RPC Executive Director Rich Jorn, “hopefully, God-willing, people will be able to be entertained by September.”
The Center has been able to reschedule most of its upcoming shows with the exception of Ted Nugent, Jorn said, adding that he is hopeful the Aug. 12 date for that concert can remain.
Country group Lonestar was also moved to July 11, but Jorn that “that may not be out far enough,” and that he is “keeping an eye on that and seeing what happens.”
“We have had a lot of fortune moving things,” he said.
Broadway shows, and other similar big productions, are not always as easy to reschedule, Jorn said.
“I refer to it as the house of cards, on different levels,” he said. “We are building our house of cards based on our dates available, combined with various renters, outside promoters and the individual acts themselves who also have their own houses of cards.”
Those who already purchased tickets for “American in Paris” have three options: the value of those tickets can be applied to a ticket purchase in the next season’s Broadway series; the ticket can be a fully tax-deductible gift to the RiverPark Center; or tickets can be refunded to the original point of purchase.
RiverPark Center members will be calling each ticket buyer to see which option they prefer, according to RPC officials.
Others shows that have been added to the RPC 2020-21 season include Leonid and Friends, a tribute group honoring the band Chicago, which is scheduled for Nov. 5. Blood, Sweat and Tears, a jazz-rock band, will be performing Nov. 20, and “Friends the Musical Parody,” a different take on the hit television show “Friends” will take place Jan. 22, 2021.
Other additions to this year’s season include Winter Dance Party on Feb. 13, 2021, which is a Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and Big Bopper tribute group; as well as “That Golden Girls Show,” a puppet show paying homage to the TV show.
Jorn said that while there are a lot of unknowns in the world right now, the RiverPark is still planning for the future.
“There is going to be a very bright future,” he said. “Everyone stay inside and do what Governor Andy says, and we will have a wonderful, gigantic party when this is all over.”
For more information about current and upcoming performance visit riverparkcenter.org.
