The RiverPark Center will welcome a familiar face for the upcoming “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!” event in September.
Mark L. Walberg, the longtime host of PBS’ ”Antiques Roadshow,” has joined the production of the event as the host of the event, which will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8.
Starting out as an announcer of the show “Shop ‘Til You Drop” and the host of his own show “The Mark Walberg Show” in the early and mid 1990s, Walberg became known for his work hosting “Antiques Roadshow” from 2006 to 2019.
He also hosted Fox’s “Temptation Island” and “The Moment of Truth,” with the former being revived in 2019 by the USA Network and finished airing its seventh season in May.
Walberg currently hosts the live touring experience for “The Price is Right.”
He will be joined by actress Kalpana Pot serving as the touring co-host and Dave Styles, radio personality and in-stadium host for the Los Angeles Dodgers as the event’s announcer.
According to a press release, the theatrical experience “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!” will allow guests to try out to go on stage and “feel like they stepped onto the stage of one of the greatest game shows of all time.
Players will have the chance to spin a replica of the iconic Wheel and solve the puzzles on the tour’s puzzle board to win prizes including up to $10,000 in cash, a trip to Paris, Hawaii and more.
Audience members will also be eligible to win cash and prizes.
The event is produced by Right Angle Entertainment in partnership with Sony Pictures Television and UTA.
For tickets, visit ticketmaster.com/wheel-of-fortune-live-owensboro-kentucky-09-08-2022/event/1B005CAA7E7626A6.
For more information, visit riverparkcenter.org and wheeloffortunelive.com.
