ROMP will be returning to Yellow Creek Park in 2021.
But it’s moving from its traditional date in late June to Sept. 15-18.
Chris Joslin, executive director of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, which produces the show, said, “The health and safety of everyone who engages with ROMP Festival is our top priority. Based on input from public health officials, we feel confident moving forward with a fall date incorporating several logistics and operational changes to maximize the experience while minimizing the risk.”
He said the lineup and ticket information will be released soon.
Joslin said the mid-September dates were chosen because he wanted to wait as late in the year as possible, but not go into October when the weather is unpredictable.
He said several bluegrass festivals are moving from the spring and early summer to the fall this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
But Joslin said because ROMP has 17 years of history and a good reputation with fans, he’s not worried about competition as much as he would if the festival was new.
Although the lineup hasn’t been announced, ROMP did announce one band on Wednesday.
Full Cord Bluegrass, a Grand Haven, Michigan, band, won the ROMP virtual band contest for a spot on the program and at the After Party in James Lambert Pioneer Village.
Carly Smith, marketing director for ROMP, said 41,512 votes were cast by fans from all over the country in that contest.
The announcement said that ticket buyers who chose last year to roll over their 2020 purchases to 2021 don’t need to do anything.
Previous ticket purchases apply to this year’s festival, it said.
Mark Calitri, president and CEO of the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said “Bluegrass music is Owensboro’s brand, so I am pleased to see this signature event return in 2021.”
He said, “As the Bluegrass Music Capital of the World, Owensboro is a destination for bluegrass music, and ROMP Festival is the gateway for a lot of people who want to experience bluegrass. Working together, our community can play host to people from around the country and do so in a safe manner. The return of events like this signal a return to normal.”
ROMP crowds have topped 27,000 people from 38 states and six countries over the four-day event in recent years.
