The Regional Water Resource Agency will present its budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year to board members and the public during a meeting on Monday that comes on the heels of a year RWRA Executive Director Joe Schepers said has been more difficult than years past.
“Not from a budgetary perspective, as you will be able to deduce from this budget, because RWRA remains financially sounds as we enter into the fifth and final year of our approved rate increases,” he said in a letter to board members included in the annual report. “Rather, it has been a difficult year from an emotional point of view.”
Schepers said the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the current political climate throughout the world, has led many to step back and rethink their priorities.
A hearing is also scheduled for Monday, when, in addition to presenting RWRA board members with the budget, Schepers will also review the organization’s accomplishments during the past year and plans for the future.
“In this new budget, you will see new items as we leave COVID-19 behind us and as we prepare for the future of RWRA,” he said in the letter.
Some highlights of what is to come include the reorganization of some RWRA departments as it faces an upcoming “retirement bubble” that will see a large portion of its workforce eligible for retirement in the near future. The reorganization will include the creation of a new Department of Environmental Compliance.
“This will allow us to move into the future better prepared to address the anticipated changes in environmental compliance,” Schepers said. “We will be completing several projects and initiating several more, all with the intent of moving forward to implement the Long-Term Control Plan and never losing sight of RWRA’s mission.”
According to the 2021-22 Annual Budget, anticipated projects include the Ravine Sewer Replacement, Tampa Drive Wastewater and Stormwater Separation, and a Parkway Drive Interceptor project in addition to several others to make its two wastewater treatment plants more effective and efficient.
Both of the RWRA’s sewage treatment plants — the Max N. Rhoads Water Reclamation Facility at 1201 Ewing Road North and the David W. Hawes Water Reclamation Facility at 1722 Pleasant Valley Road — are operating at above the capacity for which they were designed.
According to an agreement with the Kentucky Division of Water, the organization has until 2024 to rectify that, which calls for an expansion of the two existing plants or the addition of a third plant paired with upgrades to the two existing facilities.
Schepers said previously that the expansion is projected to cost $50.5 million, while a third plant would, “take us well into the future, but it would be more expensive.”
With the new fiscal year, RWRA has completed the fourth phase of a five-phase rate plan approved by the Daviess County Rate Review Board on March 2, 2017.
Schepers said that while the budget rate model has the organization slightly ahead of where it was projected to be, all of its excess revenues are negative, or deficiencies. The fifth and final phase of the approved rate structure will be implemented July 1.
The RWRA meeting and public hearing are scheduled for 3 p.m. Monday at the David Hawes Plant, 1722 Pleasant Valley Road. It will be the first time the board has met in person since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
