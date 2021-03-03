Both of the Regional Water Resource Agency’s sewage treatment plants — the Max N. Rhoads Water Reclamation Facility at 1201 Ewing Road North and the David W. Hawes Water Reclamation Facility at 1722 Pleasant Valley Road — are operating at above the capacity for which they were designed.
And the agency has signed an agreement with the Kentucky Division of Water to rectify the situation by 2024.
That means an expansion of the two plants — or an upgrade of those plants plus the addition of a third plant — needs to happen soon.
The expansion is expected to cost $50.5 million, according to Joe Schepers, RWRA’s executive director.
And if the agency decides that it needs a third plant, “it would take us well into the future,” he said. “But it would be a lot more expensive.”
All that work means that RWRA will be asking the city and county to approve a rate increase.
Schepers said this summer the agency will develop its proposed rate structure and take it to the city and county, which have to approve rate changes, in November or December.
But he said the proposed rate increase wouldn’t take effect until July 1, 2022.
That will hopefully be after the coronavirus pandemic has ended and the economy is improving.
“We’re aware that businesses are struggling and many people aren’t able to pay their OMU bills now,” Schepers said.
The RWRA bill is included in the Owensboro Municipal Utilities’ bill.
Schepers said waste from industries has gotten stronger through the years and RWRA is now getting sewage from more subdivisions and shopping centers on Kentucky 54, and other subdivisions farther out on U.S. 231 and Kentucky 81.
“The community is growing,” he said. “It’s a good problem to have. But our plants have to keep up with the growth.”
The work RWRA wants to do to its existing plants — and possibly a third plant — is part of a 20-year plan.
Schepers said RWRA has been discussing the plans with city and county officials for several months. He said the agency is hiring an engineer to design both the expansions and the possible third plant.
“By fall, we’ll know whether we’ll do the third plant,” Schepers said.
He said the agency hasn’t decided yet where the third plant would be.
“But it will likely be in the Panther Creek watershed,” he said. “Probably southeast of the city.”
