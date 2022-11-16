Regional Water Resource Agency customers could see substantial increases in their bills next year and beyond.
RWRA presented a series of fees increases at its Monday meeting that will go into effect in the coming years if approved by the agency’s Rate Review Board — a public body comprised of city and county commission members for the sole purpose of approving or disapproving any rate changes.
RWRA is proposing two main rate increases. The first is a one-time increase starting July 2023 of $9.98 per month to help fund multi-million-dollar upgrades to the agency’s two wastewater treatment plants. The second is a series of general fund rate increases — $4 per month in July 2024, $3 in 2025, $3 in 2026, and $2 in 2027 — which will be used to fund day-to-day operations.
Additionally, RWRA is looking to increase the user charge, which is currently $4.39 per 1,000 gallons, by 30 cents in 2024, 20 cents in 2025, 10 cents in 2026, and 10 cents in 2027.
All told, the average customer’s bill would increase from $44.69 to $54.67 in July 2023, then $59.75 in July 2024, $63.46 in 2025, $66.82 in 2026, and final to $69.18 in 2027.
The $9.98 facilities improvement fee increase would expire once the wastewater improvements are paid for — which is expected to take about 20 years — while the other increases would be permanent.
The RWRA board approved these potential increases at its Monday meeting. The public has the next 30 days to comment and provide feedback about the proposed changes before the board meets again on Dec. 9. The board can then adjust the rates based on the public feedback before presenting them to the Rate Review Board on Dec. 15 for final consideration.
Also at Monday’s meeting, RWRA Executive Director Joe Schepers disclosed the projected cost of the sewer treatment upgrades.
RWRA engineers initially estimated that it would cost about $39.3 million to upgrade the Max N. Rhoads water reclamation facility and another $29.3 million for enhancements at the David W. Hawes plant, but Schepers said bids received last month were slightly lower than those estimates.
Schepers said Bowen Engineering Corp. was the low bidder for the Max Rhoads plant upgrades, offering to undertake the project at a cost of $33,426,215.
RWRA added several items of work, including a roughly $1.5 million clarifier and a $255,673 septic receiving station, putting the total expected cost of the project at $35,558,540.
Dugan & Myers was the low bidder for the David Hawes project at $20,125,575. RWRA added $708,648 in new clarifier equipment and several other items to put the total project cost at $22,979,125.
The two developments are expected to cost a combined $68,447,628. Add in the roughly $35 million for debt service over 20 years, insurance and other fees, and the total project is expected to cost nearly $104 million, according to Schepers.
Schepers has explained that the upgrades — and the accompanying $9.98 rate hike to finance such work — are required for RWRA to comply with an order from the Kentucky Division of Water to fix its plants by no later than 2024. Schepers explained that RWRA received numerous notices of violations over the last three years because the treatment facilities have been operating at around 120% capacity.
“We’ve received so many violations over the last three-four years that we have a court order requiring us to upgrade the plants,” he said.
