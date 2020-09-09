Sam’s Southern Eatery, a 12-year-old chain of restaurants featuring Louisiana-style cooking, is opening its 85th restaurant in the former Hardee’s location at 2705 W. Parrish Ave.
It will be the chain’s first in Kentucky, bringing the total number of states to 12.
Michael Kalel, site developer for the restaurant, is shooting for an opening on Sept. 15.
But first, he has to hire a 10-person crew.
Because of the coronavirus, that’s primarily cooks and cashiers.
Servers will be added when the pandemic is over, Kalel said.
At first, Sam’s Southern Eatery will offer counter service and drive-thru.
He said he’s conducting in-person interviews from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The chain was created by Saed “Sam” Gazawaneh in a former Taco Bell in Shreveport, Louisiana, in 2008.
It’s grown rapidly since then.
“We have two restaurants in Evansville,” Kalel said. “We’re opening one in Terre Haute, Indiana. I’m not sure which will open first — that one or this one.”
“The Home of the Jumbo Shrimp” offers a lot of dishes rarely seen in Owensboro.
Things like po’boy sandwiches, fried oysters, crab cakes, fried green tomatoes, fried pickles, fish salad and gumbo.
But the restaurant also has green salads, hamburgers, chicken and fish.
Kalel said, “Sam wanted to give people their money’s worth with both quality and quantity. You get a lot of good food here.”
He said, “We are a little different. It’s a taste of Louisiana.”
Kalel said, “We make a pretty mean po’boy. But our Philly cheese steak is our most popular item.”
Sam’s is the second restaurant featuring Louisiana-style cooking to open in Owensboro this summer.
George Banks opened Tre’Vione’s (“Better Than Good”) in Towne Square Mall last month.
Hardee’s closed the restaurant on West Parrish Avenue in May.
It had been in business there since 1981.
Keith Lawrence
