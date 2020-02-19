• The Six String Song Machine: Country Hit Makers Songwriter Series’ performances are from 7 to 9 p.m. April 9, June 18, Aug. 13, Oct. 22 and Dec. 3 at the Empress Theatre, 418 Frederica St.
The concert series is hosted by songwriter Bridgette Tatum, who wrote Jason Aldean’s hit, “She’s Country.” The shows will feature intimate presentations where songwriters tell the stories behind their hit country songs and perform them for the audience.
Cost: $15. Tickets may be purchased at www.sixstringsongmachine.com. For more information, call 270-683-5333.
