• The following is the 2020 Lunch Listen Learn schedule at Western Kentucky Botanical Garden, 25 Carter Road:
April 14 — “Fruits That I Brought to America With Me; Bounty That I’ve Found in America” with Dr. Veena Sallan
July 14 — “Herbs on Our Window Sill” with Rebecca Eggers
Aug. 11 — “Healthy, Happy Me Jamboree . . . Mind & Body, Folk Art, Fall Gardening”
Oct. 13 — “Falling Close to The Apple Tree” with Candance Castlen Brake and Candy Arnold Oakes.
All sessions are from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost: $10 members; $12 non-members. Reservations only. To RSVP, call 270-993-1234 or for more information, email wkbg@bellsouth.net or visit wkbg.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.