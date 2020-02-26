• The Whitesville Lion’s Club will host its annual Chili Supper and Pie Auction starting at 5 p.m. with dinner, followed by the auction at 6 p.m. on April 24 at the Whitesville Senior Center, 10345 Kentucky 54.
All proceeds from this fundraiser will go to support Puzzle Pieces and Wendell Foster, two local non-profit charities that provide services to those with disabilities.
