• Southern Star Gas Pipeline and The Station Foundation will present the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum Fall Concert Series starting Oct. 5. Only series tickets are available at this time. By purchasing a series ticket, you will receive a ticket in the same seat for the following concerts:
Oct. 5 -- The SteelDrivers
Oct. 12 -- We Banjo 3
Oct. 19 -- Della Mae
Nov. 8 -- Balsam Range
Nov. 23 -- The Grascals
Nov. 30 -- The Po' Ramblin' Boys
Doors open at 5 p.m.; the show starts at 7 p.m. for all concerts. Bar and concessions will be open at 5 p.m, and exhibits will available for pre-show touring. All ticket holders receive discounted admissions to the museum. For more information, visit www.bluegrasshall.org or call 270-926-7891.
