• Daviess County Audubon Society is offering a scholarship to attend the National Audubon Society’s Hog Island, Maine Educator’s Week from July 12-17 at Audubon Hog Island Camp in Bremen, Maine.
Eligible applicants must be educators in public or private schools in Daviess County. This scholarship provides tuition, room and board for a teacher interested in enhancing the classroom approach to nature.
The application deadline is March 1. To submit an application, visit http://www.daviessaudubon.net/. For more information, contact Judy Adams at 270-313-4178 or email jadams11_2008@yahoo.com.
• Austin Peay State University celebrates the high-achieving freshmen who have been offered the Provost Out-of-State Scholarship for the fall 2020 semester.
Out-of-state students meeting the criteria of a 3.0 GPA and a 21 ACT or 1060 SAT qualify for a Provost Out-of-State Scholarship are London Carbon, Dillon Greene, Mason Perry and Mason Miller, all of Owensboro, and William Overall, of Utica.
