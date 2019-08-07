• Daviess County Farm Bureau has named five recipients for this year's scholarship program:
Ivy Violet-Pearl Stites - Daviess County Farm Bureau Scholarship. Stites graduated from Daviess County High School in May and plans to attend the University of Louisville this fall majoring in political science.
Chandler Reisz Krampe - Tom Curtsinger Scholarship. Krampe graduated from Owensboro Catholic High School in May and plans to attend the University of Kentucky this fall majoring in horticultural production and management.
Brittney Faith Booker - Daviess County Farm Bureau Insurance Agents Scholarship. Booker graduated from Trinity High School in May and plans to attend Brescia University this fall majoring in elementary education.
Sarah Marie Englert - Daniel L. Turley Scholarship. Englert graduated from Owensboro Catholic High School in May and plans to attend Murray State University this fall majoring in communications disorders.
Elizabeth Ann Boarman - Daviess County Farm Bureau Young Farmer Scholarship. Boarman graduated from Apollo High School in May and plans to attend Owensboro Community & Technical College this fall majoring in nursing.
Daviess County Farm Bureau members are invited to the 97th annual meeting of the Daviess County Farm Bureau starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Reid's Orchard.
A free dinner will be served at 6 p.m., followed by a short business meeting. The event also will feature the Morris Bluegrass Band, door prizes, and kids activities, including the Apple Express, the Berry Bouncer and Reid's Playland. To celebrate Kentucky Farm Bureau's 100th Anniversary, a 1919 Model T will be on display. The event will be held rain or shine.
