• The following students are recipients of the Daviess County Medical Society Alliance (DCMSA) scholarship for the 2019-2020 school year:

Madison Preece Hardesty - University of Kentucky Medical School

Brittany Legg - University of Louisville Medical School

Justin Magnuson - University of Kentucky Medical School

Sam Hall - University of Louisville Medical School

Benton Maglinger - University of Kentucky Medical School

Ryan Morales - University of Pikeville Osteopathic School

Lauren Williams - University of Kentucky Medical School

Scholarship recipients must be a resident of Daviess County, display financial need, and be entering or currently enrolled in a physicians' training program. To inquire regarding a scholarship application, please call Susan Millsap at 270-993-9116.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.