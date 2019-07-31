• The following students are recipients of the Daviess County Medical Society Alliance (DCMSA) scholarship for the 2019-2020 school year:
Madison Preece Hardesty - University of Kentucky Medical School
Brittany Legg - University of Louisville Medical School
Justin Magnuson - University of Kentucky Medical School
Sam Hall - University of Louisville Medical School
Benton Maglinger - University of Kentucky Medical School
Ryan Morales - University of Pikeville Osteopathic School
Lauren Williams - University of Kentucky Medical School
Scholarship recipients must be a resident of Daviess County, display financial need, and be entering or currently enrolled in a physicians' training program. To inquire regarding a scholarship application, please call Susan Millsap at 270-993-9116.
