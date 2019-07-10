• Four Owensboro Dance Theatre and Johnson Dance Studio senior dancers received scholarships to the following universities and professional dance companies:
Riley Carter will receive $16,000 per year to attend Western Kentucky University.
Lydea Dickens will attend Brescia University and received a $5,000 scholarship per semester for the Brescia Dance Team.
Abby Hagan received a full tuition ($825) workshop scholarship to the professional dance company, Giordano Dance Chicago for this summer, and the Governor's School for the Arts scholarship of $1,500.
Grace Millay will attend Brescia University and received a $3,500 per semester scholarship for the Brescia Dance Team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.