• The Tri-State Desk and Derrick Club is offering a one-year, up to $3,000 scholarship opportunity to applicants planning to attend a trade or technical school in 2020. There are no age restrictions, as long as the applicant has a high school diploma or GED.
Qualified applicants must be a U.S. citizen, pursuing a career in the natural gas and oil industry, residing in Indiana, Illinois or Kentucky or be a student attending, or planning to attend an accredited Indiana, Illinois or Kentucky technical or trade school.
This scholarship is to financially assist the recipient with tuition, books and fees in obtaining a trade that will benefit the energy industries. Deadline for the scholarship application is April 1. To obtain the scholarship application, contact Emily VanHaaften at emily@pwebboil.com or for information, visit www.addc.org.
