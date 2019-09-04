• The following students are recipients of the C.T. Young Memorial Scholarships: Ciara Richardson, Jasmine Allen, Taggart Tichenor, Bailey Stites and T.J. Smith. Each student will receive $1,000 to be used toward their college education.
Latest News
- No tax rate hikes under city's proposed plan
- Hayden Home for Girls ready for its first residents
- Lady Aces power past Apollo
- St. Joseph's Peace Mission hires new development director
- Riveredge Mine closing Nov. 1
- Wildcats finding out who they can count on
- OHS counselor named top KY high school counselor of year
- RWRA and GRADD receive Spirit of Kentucky Award
Most Popular
Articles
- Will hemp dethrone King Tobacco in Kentucky?
- Glass excited to be coming home
- HOME AWAY FROM HOME
- Life with McArdle disease
- Greer celebrates directing her 200th play
- Police Reports
- Police Reports: Sept. 1, 2019
- Gary dreamed of own restaurant: Drive-in turns 65 years old
- Local veterans prepare for Kentucky's Run for the Fallen
- Divorces: Sept. 1, 2019
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Tourism 'trending in right direction,' Calitri says (1)
- Outsmart smartphone scammers (1)
- Tamarack incorporating technology in the classroom with the help of KET (1)
- Man arrested in connection with Apollo burglary (1)
- Turf at Fisher Park 'game-changer,' Bratcher says (1)
- OPS employees celebrate new school year (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.