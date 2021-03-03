Both Owensboro and Daviess County boards of education on Thursday unanimously approved their respective plans for all students returning to in-person classrooms all five days each week beginning March 22.
The districts worked together to formulate this comparable plan in the same way they collaborated with vaccinating their educational staff members who opted for the Moderna two-part shot.
The OPS and DCPS boards of education met separately in regularly-scheduled and special-called meetings with this long-awaited item on each of their agendas.
OPS Superintendent Matthew Constant told board members that this is a historic day, as it has been nearly a year since all students have been under school roofs at one time. He said this plan includes preschool students, as well.
DCPS Superintendent Matt Robbins said getting students back in the classroom was a goal the district wanted to achieve because educators know students across the county need services every day, and then some.
He said kindergarten students will remain on their current schedule for the time being, however, due to a shortage of bus drivers.
DCPS Board Chairman Dale Stewart said he appreciates the hard work of Robbins and district faculty and staff to make this plan a reality.
Stewart also thanked the Daviess County community for its support.
“Our community has been very, very supportive during this pandemic period and that is very much appreciated,” he said. “I also want to say this, please continue to get vaccinated and follow CDC guidelines.”
OPS Board Chairwoman Melissa Decker also commended Constant and his team for organizing and initiating the re-entry plan.
“That’s what we have wanted all along is for our children to safely get back to school,” she said.
Both school districts are allowing parents to opt for their respective virtual academies should they feel uncomfortable sending their student back to school. That option is available for families not already signed up for the virtual academies.
OPS students have until March 12 to sign up for the virtual academy by emailing virtualacademy@owensboro.kyschools.us, and DCPS students have until March 8 to sign up by emailing dcpsvarequest@daviess.kyschools.us. Families who choose each district’s virtual academy at this point will remain enrolled in them until the end of the school year.
Both school districts will continue monitoring COVID-19 data within schools and reserve the option to revert back to the AB hybrid model, or move to virtual only, should the need arise based on the number of infected and quarantined students and staff, according to their re-entry plans.
Each district’s re-entry plan is located on their websites, daviesskyschools.org and owensboro.kyschools.us.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
Messenger-Inquirer reporter Nathan Havvener also contributed to this story.
