Owensboro and Daviess County public schools will remain closed through May 1, per an order from Gov. Andy Beshear that came as a result of a conference call he had with all superintendents in the commonwealth Thursday afternoon.
Matthew Constant, Owensboro Public Schools superintendent, said this decision was not unexpected, and the question district officials had was whether or not the governor would call for schools to remain closed until May 1 or the rest of the school year.
“He wants to look at data and continue to monitor (COVID-19) cases in Kentucky, see what the graph looks like in another week, two weeks, and then make that determination,” Constant said.
The next decision will be whether or not schools return before the end of this school year at all.
When students come back from spring break next week, he said they will begin nontraditional instruction day 11 and continue through May 1, which will be NTI day 20.
Daviess County Public Schools Superintendent Matt Robbins said that based on the tone of Beshear’s call, “I think his preference is to hold out some thought process that we could get back in school after May 1.”
If Beshear thinks students can safely go back to school, Robbins said, “he wants to see that happen.”
“And I would agree with that,” Robbins said. “I think that would be a wonderful scenario for many, many reasons.”
Robbins reiterated Constant’s statements about the governor wanting to “buy some more time” in terms of “flattening the curve” and decreasing the spread of the coronavirus. The governor would like to see the current abatement to go a little further, Robbins said.
“I would, too,” he said. “I couldn’t agree more with his thought process that, if we could get back in school, it would be great for our kids, and certainly our community.”
Both school systems also said they will continue the feeding programs for children under age 18 through the closure extension period.
Beshear initially told schools to close for two weeks beginning March 16. He later extended that closure through April 20.
He said during his daily press conference Thursday evening that this new recommendation goes along with the White House’s as well. He said that he will be touching base with school districts in one or two weeks “to see where we are.”
In particular, he said, he is watching what he called the “New York experience” to see when the state hits its peak, and when it begins to see a decline in COVID-19 patients.
This extended closure includes an extension of NTI days, and also meal service, he said.
“The learning activities can’t compare to an in-class experience, but even if they can’t, it provides a little bit of structure at a time of uncertainty for our kids out there,” Beshear said.
He also said there “is a real chance that we don’t go back to in-person classes this year.”
“That is absolutely possible at this point,” he said. “We aren’t there yet. When we get halfway through April or a little later we will be able to make that decision.”
The public school systems in Ohio, Muhlenberg, Hancock and McLean counties will also remain shut down until May 1. Owensboro Catholic Schools are on the same calendar as DCPS, and therefore will also remain closed until May 1.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
