Dale Faith had retired after a long career as a manager at Texas Gas and was considering what he wanted to do next when his wife, Brenda, suggested he look into being a court security officer for the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
That was in 2003. At the time, Brenda Faith was administrative assistant for Circuit Judge Tom Castlen and was also friends with then-Sheriff Keith Cain.
“He (Cain) knew I looking and said, ‘Would Dale be interested?’ ” Faith recalled during an interview last week. “I said, ‘Sure.’ I’d always been interested.”
Faith is the longest-serving member of the Judicial Center staff, with 20 years of service. Before the Holbrook Judicial Center opened, court was held at the Daviess County Courthouse. Faith was recognized for his work by the sheriff’s office when he was named Deputy of the Year in 2018.
The court security officers, who have arrest powers in the judicial center or when they are helping transport prisons to or from court, screen people entering the court building, help maintain order in courtrooms and assist the public. They also work with the sheriff’s deputies assigned as security at the facility.
“We are sworn officers, and we have arrest power inside those four walls,” Faith said.
But a part of the job is interacting with the public and directing them to the proper courtroom, Faith said.
“I have always been a people person,” he said. “This allowed me to get back to public work.”
Faith said court security officers receive additional training every two years. Although they have arrest powers, Faith said if someone becomes agitated at court, he will try to calm the situation and let a sheriff’s deputy decide if the person should be charged.
“My approach is to go back to the fact that we, as the tan (court security) shirts, don’t necessarily know all of the law,” Faith said. “We have arrest powers, but we have to make sure we are right. We have to make sure we do everything we can to keep everybody safe.”
Faith does use some of his skills from Texas Gas at the judicial center. Faith, who was manager of business systems at Texas Gas, keeps track of the court staff’s hours for the sheriff’s office. The state reimburses the sheriff’s office for the hours court security officers work.
Faith said the Holbrook Judicial Center has been expanded over the years, adding courtrooms for Family Court and offices.
“The activities have outgrown this building,” Faith said. “They could use a new one here.”
People at court “come from all walks of life,” Faith said. “I just enjoy meeting people. Sometimes, you’ll get people who are irate, but you just have to calm the situation down.
The court security staff “are great people. It’s a very diverse group. We watch over one another. We’ve got a really good crew and a very talented group. Each has their own areas of expertise.”
Court security “help the public,” Faith said. “I hope they feel we are keeping the building safe.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
