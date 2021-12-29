David Taylor was born to be an antiques dealer.
He can’t remember a time when he didn’t love old furniture, he said this week in his David P. Taylor Antiques store at 227 St. Ann St.
“My grandparents had antiques when I was growing up,” Taylor said. “They liked the heavy old furniture that was made much better than modern furniture. So, I grew up with it.”
When his grandfather died, Taylor’s grandmother wanted to move to town.
She had a lot of furniture and not enough room for it in her new home.
So, Taylor acquired some of his grandparents’ furniture.
The love of antique furniture has “been with me always,” he said.
But just because it’s an antique doesn’t mean Taylor wants it.
“I don’t care for Victorian settees,” he said. “They’re not very comfortable.”
Furniture is his main interest, but Taylor also collects and sells 19th century art and a number of household items, like bed warmers, a device for roasting chestnuts over an open fire and a tortoiseshell case from 1834 to hold tiny surgeons’ blades for bleeding people.
“I’ve been collecting and selling for 35 years,” he said. “I’ve been to an untold number of antique shows in Indiana, Tennessee, South Carolina, Alabama, Ohio and all over Kentucky. I still attend three or four a year.”
The largest piece currently in Taylor’s store is a buffet or sideboard that was made in 1817.
It stands nearly six feet high and weighs so much that three men had to work to load it onto Taylor’s truck when he bought it at a Louisville warehouse, where it had been stored for more than five decades.
It was owned at one time by Wilson Wyatt, who served as mayor of Louisville from 1941 to 1945 and was Kentucky’s lieutenant governor from 1959 to 1963.
A buffet or a sideboard was designed to provide storage for formal and special occasion dishes, flatware and linens. They also served as a surface area for placing dishes or trays of food.
Most of the furniture he buys needs a lot of work before Taylor puts it on the floor of his store.
“I cook furniture polish in a crockpot at home,” he said.
Taylor said, “Everywhere I go, I stop to look at antiques. When my wife and I go to Florida, she flies and I drive, so I can stop and look for things. One year, I came back with a trailer full.”
He said, “I would rather find things in a barn than to buy them from someone else. I’ve found a few things. Once I bought the entire contents of an attic.”
Florida, Taylor said, “is a really good place for antiques. People move there from all over the country when they retire and they bring their things with them. I found three pieces from Kentucky at an auction in Naples.”
Although his focus is on Kentucky furniture and art, he has two large grandfather clocks that came from England and Scotland.
“I’ve had pieces of furniture that went for $5,000 to $6,000 and pieces of art that have sold for between $15,000 and $20,000,” Taylor said.
Taylor, who taught school for 38 years, opened the store at 119 W. Third St. seven years ago.
He moved around the corner to the current location two years ago.
The store is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.