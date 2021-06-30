The Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County has an official reopening date set for July 1.
The center will take the first few days of reopening to get seniors registered for classes and reintegrated.
Registration days will be July 1-2 and July 6 with a grand reopening celebration on July 7. Classes will then begin on July 8.
The center will also be implementing new hours — from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. According to Executive Director Becky Barnhart, there will be no evening or weekend classes.
“We need to have time to get everybody back in and balance the demands and the services we want to provide,” she said.
The center will still hold its parking lot bingo events each Wednesday through the rest of June starting at 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot.
Barnhart said the reopening will be beneficial to many seniors that have felt isolated during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We know … the isolation issues that seniors have dealt with and experienced were probably more than any other population during the pandemic and so we know that they’re ready to get back into it and we’re excited that we have an opening date and that we have plans in place,” she said. “We are hoping this will allow them to start re-engaging with each other and with us and we’re also hoping to see more people come.”
The center plans to have classes for line dancing, yoga, crafts, bridge, bingo and is also starting a bereavement support group, which will be new.
Barnhart said other classes could possibly be added between now and July, depending on how everything goes.
“I’m excited about it because I haven’t been here when the center’s been open, so I’m heavily dependent on my staff … the staff, they’re ready. They’re ready to see folks,” she said. “It was encouraging to have a little more excitement in the air and in the community. We need that.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.