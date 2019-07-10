• The following are Senior Community Center satellite nutrition sites:
Adams Village - Meals served at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday
Park Regency - Meals served at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday
Roosevelt II - Meals served at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday
Whitesville - Meals served at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday-Friday
• The Celebrate Freedom Cookout is from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the front lawn of the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County, 1650 W. Second St. Events include live music, featuring the Sunshine Band, cookout (side dishes and desserts are welcome), cornhole, bocce ball and ring toss tournaments, a tribute to veterans and a patriotic parade awarding Mr. and Ms. Firecracker for most patriotic outfits. Call 270-687-4640 to RSVP.
• The second annual Silver Salute starts at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at Immaculate Parish, 2516 Christie Place. The event will include the Silver Salute Awards, a meal, live music, and a silent auction. Nominations can be made in the following categories: Education, inspiration, faith and the Elizabeth Munday Award. Cost: $35. To reserve tickets or for more information, email danapeveler@Seniorcenterodc.com.
• The AARP Driver Safety Class for drivers 55 and older is from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 19 Senior Community Center. Pre-registration is required. Cost: $15 for AARP members (includes materials); $20 non-AARP members. Payable to AARP and is due on the day of the class. Participants completing the class, by law, must receive a reduction in auto insurance rates. To pre-register, or for more information, call 270-687-4640.
• A complimentary breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 23 at the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County, 1650 W. Second St. Reservations are requested by July 12 if you would like to attend.
• Road Runners Boulevard is a listing of daily trips the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County:
July 27 - Ellis Park race and lunch buffet (clubhouse seats); cost $25. Departs at 11 a.m. and returns about 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 19 - A Day at French Lick Casino; cost $10, lunch at winery not included. Features wine samples ($6 per person) and French Lick Casino.
Aug. 23 - Kentucky State Fair Trip; cost $25. Depart 8:30 a.m. Return about 5:30 p.m. Features rides, exhibits, food, crafts, animals, contests, music and games.
