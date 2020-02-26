The 2019 Valentine King D.B. Blanford, U.S. Navy veteran, from left, 2019 Valentine Queen Mary Bea Blanford, Nathan K. Foulks, a U.S. Army veteran, 2020 Valentine Queen Helen Pence and 2020 Valentine King Tom Englert, a U.S. Air Force and Korean War veteran, participated in the Carmel Home’s annual Valentine’s Ball on Feb. 14. Foulks, who was honorably discharged from the Army in July 2019 and works in the maintenance department, put on his dress blues and crowned the 2020 king and queen. Both the exiting king and the incoming king were classmates who graduated in 1951 from St. Francis Academy and are veterans who were both honorably discharged in 1955.