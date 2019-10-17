Senior Living

Members and volunteers from the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County took a trip Oct. 6 to French Lick Resort in French Lick, Indiana. The group enjoyed lunch and a wine tasting at The French Lick Winery, toured the West Baden Hotel, then head over to the casino.

