• The monthly dance is from 6 to 9 p.m. today at the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County, 1650 W. Second St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for a potluck. Bring a dish to share. $6 suggested donation.
• Line dancing is from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays in the auditorium of the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County. There is a $1 suggested donation.
• The Thursday Afternoon Line Dancers meet from 12:30-2 p.m. at the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County. There is a $1 suggested donation.
• The Panther Creek Band performs at 10:30 a.m. on the first and third Friday of the month, and The Ambassador Singers perform at 10 a.m. on the second and fourth Friday of the month. Jim Westmoreland performs at 10:30 a.m. on the third and fifth Monday of the month.
