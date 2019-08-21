• The following are Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County satellite nutrition sites:
Adams Village -- Meals served at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday
Park Regency -- Meals served at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday
Roosevelt II -- Meals served at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday
Whitesville -- Meals served at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday-Friday
• Road Runners Boulevard Kentucky State Fair Trips departs at 8:30 a.m. Friday from the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County. Cost: $25. Features rides, exhibits, food, crafts, animals, contests, music and games. Returns: 5:30 p.m.
