• The Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County hosts a dance from 6 to 9 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at 1650 W. Second St. Cost: $5.
• The Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County hosted its annual dinner Aug. 15 in the Parish Hall at Immaculate. A highlight of the program was the announcement of the recipients of the center's Silver Salute Awards program. Nominations were solicited to honor individuals in four categories: Education, Faith, Inspiration, or the Elizabeth Munday Award, honoring the legacy of the late Elizabeth Munday. Winners of the second annual Silver Salute Awards are:
Silver Salute Education Award -- Susie Nevitt; honors an individual aged 60 and over who have enriched the lives of others through the gift of teaching or education by any definition.
Silver Salute Faith Award -- Milly Clark; honors an individual aged 60 and over whose lives exemplify the ideals of their spiritual creeds.
Silver Salute Inspiration Award -- Rose Lee; honors an individual aged 60 or older who have made a positive difference in the life of another person as a family member, friend and professional mentor or in any other capacity. This category includes those who have served our country through military service.
Silver Salute Elizabeth Munday Award -- Vivian McNatton; honors an individual of any age who has made a significant contribution in supporting or celebrating seniors in Owensboro-Daviess County.
• The Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County will take a trip to LHF Horse Farm for a day of horseback riding on Sept. 27. The cost is $40 for an hour ride limited to 10 participants, lunch included. Depart at 8 a.m.; return at 2 p.m.
