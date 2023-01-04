While the morning of Dec. 23 saw sprinkles of rain showers, it didn’t stop Joe Welsh from delivering packages of ramen noodles to over 800 inmates at the Daviess County Detention Center.
Welsh, a pastor at Matthew’s Table and executive director of Friends of Sinners, started this initiative four years ago as a personal endeavor before doing it for Friends of Sinners.
For security reasons, Welsh couldn’t accept cases of ramen noodles from the public.
Instead, monetary donations were requested to purchase the noodles from a local grocery store.
“The money comes from the community,” Welsh said. “... I have literally $0 invested in this ….”
The donations totaled close to $3,000 this year, even with many people being hit hard by inflation.
“The community didn’t miss a beat,” Welsh said.
Welsh came up with the idea after his own experience with being incarcerated.
“In my late 20s I was addicted to drugs and ended up in jail; and it was the best thing that ever happened to me,” he said. “... When I started thinking about how I could provide Christmas for every inmate in the jail, there wasn’t a lot of options because of security, what they’re allowed to have and what they’re not allowed to have.”
Welsh said he found ramen noodles to be “really cheap to buy and raise money for.”
“I thought, ‘What’s a cheap way that I can do something that really means something?’ I didn’t want to do just a gift that they’re not gonna use or doesn’t mean much,” he said. “A case of ramen noodles was $2 at the time (for a 12-pack), and I thought this was a perfect way to not only be able to raise money for 800 people, but for them to have something of sustenance and that really means something to them.
“It’s not a great Christmas meal, but for them it’s a great meal to have at Christmas if you’re hungry. You’ll have food for the next two or three days.”
Welsh is glad to provide for the inmates during the holiday season, which can prove difficult for them.
“...It wasn’t that I just wanted to feed them, but I wanted to lift their spirits,” Welsh said, “and not only be able to provide them food, but also just to say, ‘Hey, you’re thought of and prayed for and remembered.’ Just give them a little hope.”
“This time of the year, the inmates are probably thinking about their families more than they normally do because of the holidays and being apart from them,” Daviess County Jailer Art Maglinger said. “Every little small act of kindness really adds up to big things from the inmates.”
Maglinger feels Welsh’s experience of being a former inmate makes the initiative much more impactful.
“Nobody can really relate to everybody because all of us are unique, but he has walked in their shoes, and he speaks with more authority, and he has a passion,” Maglinger said. “... He cares about (the inmates) deeply, and it shows with this small act of kindness.”
James Hagan, an inmate worker, has helped with the program the past two years by driving the forklift to take the multiple pallets of noodles off the truck to store in the center, and shows appreciation for Welsh’s endeavor.
“He’s been in the same situation as everybody else in this facility,” Hagan said, “and when you see him do that, it makes you want to go out there and do the same thing.”
Welsh’s idea has now expanded beyond Owensboro, with officials at the jail in Spencer County, Indiana, and other people looking to him for guidance on how to set up similar programs.
“...I was approached by someone in Henderson County — like myself, who has a past — that really wants to try to do this for the Henderson County Jail,” he said.
“It’s something that’s kind of cool that came out of this year that I never thought about taking to other jails, but just kind of happened on its own.
“...I would love to meet people just like myself and give them the idea and tell them how I’ve done it — and for them to be able to take this to other places.”
