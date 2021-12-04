The International Center of Owensboro received a surprise donation this week of 100 prayer rugs and headscarves to be donated to the 180 Afghan refugees currently calling Owensboro home.
Janeane Vickers of Mount Vernon, Indiana, is one of the volunteers who helped sew the items.
“We were watching a church broadcast, and some ladies in Germany had discovered that the Afghan refugees had to leave with nothing and they were actually using their husband’s shirts as covers for their heads or prayer mats,” Vickers said Friday. “They were using whatever they could come up with so some ladies there began sewing headscarves for the women.”
Vickers said that got her and others to think that perhaps they could do something for the refugees moving into the area.
The group approached Let’s Sew in Evansville, which donated a selection of materials that could be used to make both headscarves and prayer rugs.
Vickers said that in doing research, she learned that a head covering is incredibly important in Islamic culture.
“As is their custom, once you are in puberty you have to cover your head when you are in the presence of men not in your family,” she said. “So, it is very important that they have these coverings.”
Anna Allen, International Center Executive Director, said there has been an incredible amount of local support for the Afghan refugees making Owensboro their home.
“The amount of people who have stepped in and said, ‘We want to help, how can we help, what do they need,’ has been really great to see,” Allen said. “We are getting donations from Madisonville, Henderson, Evansville, all over the place.”
Allen said that to date, 180 Afghan refugees are currently living in Owensboro, with an additional seven people expected to arrive next week.
While the International Center has received enough clothing donations, Allen said that they are still in need of household items, such as lamps, tables and kitchen items.
“Whenever we find them permanent housing, what we try to do is have volunteer groups go over there and then set up the apartment so it is completely ready for them to walk in and start living,” she said.
Allen said the center is also still in need of individuals to donate their time to do things such as grocery shop and take people to medical appointments.
Vickers said that each of the prayer rugs and headscarves donated have a tag welcoming the items new owner to the United States.
“It is so important to share our culture,” Vickers said. “Even though we are different, we are more alike than we are different.”
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
