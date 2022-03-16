While veterans and first responders typically receive special honors during their funeral service, there is no such standardized honor of the men and women who have served their community as registered nurses. It is something the Daviess County chapter of the Nurse Honor Guard is working to change.
Established in August 2021, the local chapter took root at Owensboro’s Wendell Foster.
“One of the nurses at our work sent an email to the nurses asking if anyone had ever heard of the Nursing Honor Guard,” Felicia Elliott said.
Elliott, an RN of more than 20 years, and fellow RN Tamara Cox determined there wasn’t a chapter in Daviess County. In fact, throughout Kentucky, there was only one Nursing Honor Guard chapter, and it is in Louisville.
“We kind of did a little poll of everybody through that discussion of everybody who thought they might be interested in joining if we were to start a chapter, and, of course, we had an overwhelming response,” she said. “We got together, and we decided to lead this.”
Now consisting of about 20 members, the Daviess County chapter is a group of active and retired nurses who volunteer their time to pay tribute to nurses in the community during their funeral or memorial service.
During the brief, five-minute ceremony, a group of chapter members will wear a traditional nurses uniform and cap and recite the Nightingale Pledge, before reading a memorial poem. A white rose is placed in the casket or next to an urn. The ceremony concludes with the Lamp Dedication, where a Nightingale Lamp, a symbol of what modern nursing founder Florence Nightingale stood for, is lit to symbolize the deceased’s years of dedication to the nursing profession.
A triangle is then rang three times as the the deceased is asked to report for their shift. Lastly, the Nurse Honor Guard will relieve the deceased nurse from their earthly nursing duties. The lamp is then extinguished and presented to the family.
To date, the Daviess County chapter has performed the ceremony four times and is trying to make sure more people in the community know about them.
“We are hoping we get the word out that we are here, and we offer this service free of charge,” Elliott said.
The cost of membership in the chapter is $40, and it includes a handmade blue-and-red cape and traditional nurses cap.
Cox said the organization, which was founded in honor of her late mother, Winnona Bell Arnold, and Elliot’s late brother, Torrey James Stallings, is currently working towards its nonprofit 501©(3) certification.
For more information about the Daviess Count chapter or to arrange a ceremony, contact Tamara Cox at 270-570-2766 or Felicia Elliott at 270-570-2766.
