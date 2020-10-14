Skiadas family opens The Tent downtown

The Tent, 118 W. Veterans Blvd., is Owensboro’s first pandemic-inspired dining experience.
The Skiadas family, which owns the Famous Bistro and Lure Seafood and Grille restaurants downtown, recently erected The Tent on the former American Legion property across from Smothers Park.
Bill and Scott Jagoe own the property.
“The Jagoes are good friends and customers and they wanted to help us,” Ben Skiadas said. “They suggested the tent so we can have an outdoor safe place for dining when the weather gets colder.”
The big white tent can seat 500, but he said, “We’re keeping it to 100 people inside the tent. There’s more seating outside.”
Skiadas said, “Basically, with all the restrictions because of COVID, we’re looking ahead to the fall and winter. We’re afraid with the rising number of cases and the flu season, the governor may go back to 25% of capacity for restaurants. At the Bistro, that would be three tables and it won’t work.”
He said, “We’re using picnic tables and some large round tables. But we have social distancing.”
The Tent will feature live music several times a week.
“I’m trying to do my part to keep local musicians playing,” Skiadas said. “They’re having a hard time, too.”
Hours are from 5 to 11 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
They won’t be cooking in the tent, however.
“You can order from either or both restaurants, and we’ll deliver your meal free with a golf cart,” Skiadas said.
But there’s a bar at the tent, he said.
Both restaurants are within a couple of blocks of The Tent.
“We’re trying to be creative do this safely,” Skiadas said. “We opened (the weekend of Oct. 3-4). It was the start of fall break and the weather was cool, so the turnout was tame. That was good because it let us understand how things will work.”
One day last week, the GasLight Boys, a local roots/stringband, were scheduled to play, with The Tent also offering a brisket smoking.
“We’re planning different things like that,” Skiadas said. “We have a big rear screen projector and two big-screen TVs. We’ll be showing high school, college and NFL games and the World Series.”
He said, “The main idea is to be safe.”
Skiadas said, “We are also hosting Jay’s Good Grub and The Spot Coffee Bus on Saturdays and Sundays until about 3 p.m.”
The Famous Bistro opened in 1993 and Lure in 2014.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.