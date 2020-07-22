The Daviess County Detention Center is looking to resume some inmate classes in the near future that were halted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Daviess County Jailer Art Maglinger said July 13 he hopes to restart two inmate programs, where inmates receive jail credit upon completion, in the next couple of weeks. But other programs, such as church services and community work crews, will have to wait for now.
The jail was built for a population of 700 inmates, but efforts by law enforcement and the courts to reduce the number of people in jail caused the jail’s population to decline to 485 inmates. Maglinger said July 13 that the jail had 509 inmates and law enforcement is still citing people when appropriate rather than bringing them to jail.
“Even when OPD might arrest somebody, if it’s a non-violent or non-sexual offense, they can still be (released on their own recognizance,)” Maglinger said.
The jail’s population is “not really going up significantly,” Maglinger said. When the jail was at 485 inmates “that was the lowest we’d ever gotten.”
The jail had one incident where a jailer tested positive for COVID-19 and later returned to work after completing quarantine and recovery. Since then, the jail has had no positive tests for the coronavirus among inmates or staff.
Two inmates have been tested, but both were negative, Maglinger said. The jail is continuing to isolate new inmates away from the rest of the population.
“We are still doing the quarantine procedure,” he said. “... We are still taking a lot of the same precautions.”
Outside volunteers have been barred from the jail. Maglinger said an outside instructor will be allowed in to teach the Portal-New Direction re-entry program. The jail’s Moral Reconation Program will resume as well so inmates who take the two classes can receive jail credit.
“We are hoping to resume those with significant restrictions,” Maglinger said. For example, the classes will be restricted to no more than 10 inmates in a session, inmates will be spaced out, and personal protective equipment and hand sanitizer will be required, he said.
Church services in the jail will not resume for now, Maglinger said.
The jail receives revenue from the state Department of Corrections for housing state inmates, but the state has worked to reduce the number of its inmates in jails because of the pandemic. Maglinger said the reduction in state inmates has not affected the jail’s budget, because those losses were partially made up with other paying inmates.
“We usually stay at over 300 state inmates,” Maglinger said. The jail had 278 state inmates July 13.
The jail’s revenue has been offset by housing 85 federal inmates and 11 inmates from McLean County, Maglinger said. The jail is paid more to house federal inmates than state inmates.
Work crews won’t resume until all crews, including those who work at the county landfill, transfer station and animal shelter can resume work, Maglinger said. Some counties were approved to resume work crews by the DOC, and some of those programs will be examined by state jail inspectors to determine if they are being run safely, Maglinger said.
With work crews not out in the community, the jail has extra staff.
“On a selfish level, it’s good to have the extra staff” at the jail, Maglinger said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
