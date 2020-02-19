• Pianist Clare Longendyke and violist Rose Wollman will perform a concert at 3 p.m. CST Sunday in St. Bede Theater in the Saint Meinrad Archabbey, St. Meinrad, Indiana.
The program, “Homage to Nadia Boulager,” consists of four pieces by Boulager and her composition students: Piazzolla’s “Le Grand Tango,” Boulanger’s three pieces for viola and piano, Gabriela Lena Frank’s “Cinco Danzas de Chambi” (inspired by Peruvian music and art), and Emile Naoumoff’s “Viola Sonata.”
The program is free and open to the public. Parking is available in the Guest House and student parking lots. For more information, contact Mary Jeanne Schumacher during business hours at 812-357-6501. For updates on the day of the performance, call 812-357-6611.
