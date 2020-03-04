• Dr. Gregory K. Hillis will present the annual Thomas Lecture on Philosophy and Theology at 7 p.m. Thursday in St. Bede Theater at Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology in St. Meinrad, IN.
This year’s lecture is titled “Thomas Merton, the Eucharist, and Dialogue or How Catholic was Thomas Merton?”
Hillis is associate professor of theology at Bellarmine University in Louisville. He has turned his attention to the life and writings of Thomas Merton, the famous Trappist monk from Kentucky whose literary estate is housed at the Merton Center at Bellarmine University. He has written academic articles and popular articles on his life and thought and delivered lectures around the United States on Merton’s theology. He is currently working on a book on Merton’s understanding of Catholicism for Liturgical Press.
