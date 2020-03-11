• An exhibit of designs for stained glass from the Emil Frei Studio in St. Louis will be on display through April 14 in the Saint Meinrad Archabbey Library Gallery, St. Meinrad, Indiana.
“Sacred Transmitted” is an exhibition of liturgical stained glass designs that explores the living tradition of sacred art. Behind every stained glass window is an initial vision — a sketch grasping at a way to communicate visually the sacred while considering practicalities of a window’s location and illumination from surrounding light.
The exhibit is free and open to the public. Those wishing to view the exhibit may want to arrive at least 30 minutes before closing time. For library hours, call 812-357-6401 or 800-987-7311 or visit the Archabbey Library’s website at www.saintmeinrad.edu/library/library-hours.
