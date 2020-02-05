• Dr. C. Vanessa White, assistant professor of spirituality and ministry at Catholic Theological Union in Chicago, will deliver the inaugural Cyprian Davis Lecture entitled, “Journeying with the Saints: Black Catholics on the Road to Sainthood,” starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the St. Bede Theater at Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology, St. Meinrad, Indiana.
The lecture is free and open to the public. Parking is available at St. Bede Hall and in the Guest House and student parking lots. For more information, call Mary Jeanne Schumacher at 812-357-6501 during business hours.
• The Heritage Hills Softball team, in association with ProRehab and USA Softball of Indiana, will host a softball camp Feb. 22 at the Patriot Activity Center in West Lebanon, Indiana. This is a fundraiser for the Heritage Hills Softball program. Former University of Tennessee standout and professional player India Chiles will bring her nationally recognized Slap and Power hitting camps to Heritage Hills to lead and instruct area players. Rounding out the camp staff will be former NCAA collegiate standouts.
The camp will include three sessions with detailed instructions and some picture and autograph time, including 3-hour slapping, 2-hour hitting and 2-hour defensive camps.
To register or learn more, go to www.SlapperNation.com or contact Tom Rupert at t2arupe@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.