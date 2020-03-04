• The Greenville University Choir will perform at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Saint Meinrad Archabbey Church, St. Meinrad, Indiana.
The program is free and open to the public. Parking is available in the Guest House and student parking lots. For more information, contact Mary Jeanne Schumacher during business hours at 812-357-6501. For updates on the day of the performance, call 812- 357-6611.
• The National Players, America’s longest-running classical touring company, will present Shakespeare’s “As You Like It” and “The Diary of Anne Frank” at 7 p.m. CST on March 13 and 14, respectively, in the St. Bede Theatre on the Saint Meinrad campus in St. Meinrad, Indiana. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. All performances will be free and open to the public.
A buffet supper will be offered from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. each night in the Anselm Hall Dining Room. The meal on March 13 will be a Lenten (meatless) buffet. Cost: $9 for adults; $5 for children 12 and under. Only cash or check will be accepted.
Meal reservations must be made by Friday by calling 812-357-6578 or emailing foodservices@saintmeinrad.edu. For more information, contact Mary Jeanne Schumacher during business hours at 812-357-6501.
