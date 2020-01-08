Spencer County

• An art exhibit called "New Works: Slipware and Drawings," by Br. Martin Erspamer, OSB, is on display through Jan. 15 in the Saint Meinrad Archabbey Library Gallery in St. Meinrad, Indiana.
This exhibit features functional ceramics, small scale mixed-media drawings, and carved tiles. Br. Martin's art celebrates the Benedictine ethos, "that in all things may God be glorified."
For library hours, call 812-357-6401, or visit the Archabbey Library's website at www.saintmeinrad.edu/library/library-hours/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.