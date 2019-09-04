• The annual Dolle Lecture on Church Art and Architecture will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday in St. Bede Theater at Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology, St. Meinrad, Indiana.
Marek Czarnecki will speak on "Popular Catholic Art in American Churches: A Reappraisal." The lecture is free and open to the public. Parking is available behind St. Bede Hall, as well as in the Guest House and student parking lots. For more information, contact Mary Jeanne Schumacher during business hours at 812-357-6501.
