• Experience the shining story of Rudolph told in brilliant LED lights Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 8, and then nightly through Dec. 29 (except Christmas Eve and Christmas Day) at Lake Rudolph Campground & RV Resort, 78 N. Holiday Blvd., Santa Claus, Indiana.
The Santa Claus Land of Lights is a 1.2-mile drive-through family Christmas light adventure. Every car/truck gets one free photo with Rudolph at the Santa Claus Christmas Store. Admission: $15 per car ($4 off coupons available at area McDonald's).
• Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire is from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturdays through Dec. 21 at Santa's Candy Castle, 15499 State Route 245, Santa Claus, Indiana. Gather around the open fire and experience the centuries-old Christmas tradition of roasting chestnuts. Admission is free.
• The third annual Live Reindeer Exhibit is from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Santa's TOYS, 3 North Kringle Place, Santa Claus, Indiana.
• "Treemendous" Christmas in the Village is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7 at Rockport Lincoln Pioneer Village & Museum, 928 Fairground Drive, Rockport, Indiana.
Celebrate the season as you stroll through the Rockport Lincoln Pioneer Village and Museum where the magic of Christmas is displayed. Each cabin is decorated by local organizations and individuals. All proceeds go toward the continued restoration of the cabins. Cost: $3 adults; children 12 & under free.
For more information, visit www.lincolnpioneervillage.com.
