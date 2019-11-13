• Ferdinand's Christkindlmarkt is from 9 am. to 5 p.m. EST Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the following locations: Ferdinand Community Center at 1710 Community Drive, the Tri-County YMCA Antiques Markt at 131 E. 16th St., Forest Park High School on 14th and Vienna, the Ferdinand American Legion at 425 Main St., Ferdinand Elementary at 402 E. Eighth St., and the Monastery Event Hall at 840 E. 10th St. in Ferdinand, Indiana.
In addition to regional foods and wines, antiques, florals, folk art, nutcrackers, ornaments, pottery, fabric, and artwork, booths will showcase the works of woodcarvers, basket weavers, chocolatiers, candle makers, bakers and other artisans.
Live, free musical entertainment will be offered both days at the Forest Park locations, including the amazing Marionette Theater with half life-size puppets at 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Saturday and 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The Black Forest Organ grinder will greet guests at the Community Center on Saturday and Sunday as well. The live Glockenspiel performances, under the direction of Chuck Bradley, will perform at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday on the Music Café stage at the Forest Park Practice Gym location.
St. Ferdinand Church will host Saturday evening's entertainment featuring a seasonal concert with the 60 voices of the Celebration Singers at 7 p.m.
Sunday - 10 a.m. Mass with German hymns at St. Ferdinand Church. There is no admission charge.
