• The public is welcome to join the Benedictine monks of Saint Meinrad Archabbey, St. Meinrad, Indiana, as they celebrate Christmas in the Archabbey Church.
On Christmas Eve, Vigils will begin at 7 p.m. and Mass will be celebrated at 10 p.m. Dec. 24.
The Mass of Christmas Day will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 25.
Mass is celebrated each day in the Archabbey Church at 7:30 a.m. Monday through Saturday and at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday and feast days. However, during the Christmas season, Mass will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 26 and 27.
The Mass for the solemnity of Mary, Mother of God, will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 1.
Also, the Archabbey Library will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1. The Saint Meinrad Archabbey Gift Shop will be closed Dec. 24-25, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. The Scholar Shop will be closed Dec. 24-29, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
