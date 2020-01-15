• Saint Meinrad Archabbey will host a violin, harpsichord and organ concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday in the Archabbey Church at Saint Meinrad Archabbey, St. Meinrad, Indiana.
The featured musicians will be Dr. SunYoung Gemma Shin, baroque violin, and Dr. Martha Stiehl, organ and harpsichord. They will play selections from the works of Bach, Couperin, Corelli, Froberger and Biber.
The program is free and open to the public. Parking is available in the Guest House and student parking lots. For more information, contact Mary Jeanne Schumacher during business hours at 812-357-6501.
