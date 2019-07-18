Spencer County

• Saint Meinrad Archabbey Library Gallery, St. Meinrad, Indiana, is hosting an exhibit of icons and drawings by Br. Michael Moran, CP. The show will run through Aug. 30. Although Br. Michael is proficient in many media, one of his specialties is painting icons. He translates this ancient art form of the Eastern Christian churches into contemporary terms.
For library hours, call 812-357-6401 or 800-987-7311, or visit the Archabbey Library's website at www.saintmeinrad.edu/library/library-hours/. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Those wishing to view the exhibit may want to arrive at least 30 minutes before closing time.
