• The Greenville University Choir will sing a concert 3 p.m. March 7 in the Saint Meinrad Archabbey Church, St. Meinrad, Indiana.
The program is free and open to the public. Parking is available in the Guest House and student parking lots. For more information, contact Mary Jeanne Schumacher during business hours at 812-357-6501. For updates on the day of the performance, call 812- 357-6611.
• Novice Dennis Reyes professed his temporary vows as a Benedictine monk in a ceremony on Jan. 20 at Saint Meinrad Archabbey, St. Meinrad, Indiana.
He has completed his novitiate, a year of prayer and study of the Benedictine way of life. As is the custom during the profession of vows, he chose a religious name. Novice Dennis is now Br. Michael.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in music from the University of the Philippines and a master’s degree in music composition and theory from the University of Nevada. He received a Doctor of Musical Arts in composition from the University of Illinois in May 2019.
