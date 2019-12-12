Spotlight

Daviess County Emergency Management has announced 43 individuals successfully completed this year's Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training and became members of the President's Citizen Corps. The CERT program is an annual course conducted each fall by DCEMA. The training instructs individuals on how to properly prepare for a disaster, how to respond, and ways to assist with non-emergency situations when needed. To conclude this year's training, students' skills were put to the test during a final exercise bringing together everything they learned throughout the course. Those interested in learning more about the course can contact DCEMA at 270-685-8448.

